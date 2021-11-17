Win, win for Skegness boxing gym after raising £5k for hospital children's ward

Gaf Gym and Boxing Academy raised £5,000 for the children's ward at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

Andrew Luke, owner of the Gaf Gym and Boxing Academy, decided to have one last fight at the age of 50 - winning it and raising £5,000 for the ward at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

Andrew said: "I decided to have one last fight and because it was in aid of helping poorly children I fought James Kay, of Cosmetic Car Centre.

"We headlined the show and i came away with the win.

"We had 10 main card fights and three novice junior skills bouts, joining forces with Rob Hales from Beach Bar Boxing Club . Sutton on sea."

Half of the proceeds were spent on Christmas presentes for children at the ward and the rest was donated towards the cost of refurbishment of the hospital's children's day room.