Win year of thrills for your family at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells with funniest photo

Your family could win a year of free rides at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells.

The competition is open to families at Fantasy Island and will run throughout the whole month of August.

When tackling the super speeds and daring drops, thrill seekers must be set for the snap of the lens by striking a pose and showing their most hilarious faces.

Whether entrants are screaming in absolute terror, uncontrollably belly-laughing or putting on their perfect poker faces, Fantasy Island will choose the most entertaining images, with the snaps then being shared on social media for the public to vote for their favourite ones.

So, whether they’re funny, brave, or petrified looking – the final choice is in the UK’s hands.

With more than 30 rides and rollercoasters to enjoy, including the Log Flume, which twists and turns its way to the top, plunging into the water at exhilarating speed, and The Rhombus Rocket, which soars above the other rides and attractions around the park, guests will find something for everyone during their visit.

Visitors can also brave the Spinning Racer, a brand-new ride to Fantasy Island that features accelerated spins and 70km/h speeds, with only the bravest being able to strike a calm and collected pose.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Fantasy Island, said: “We really wanted to offer unmissable fun at Fantasy Island this year, so we decided to launch the hilarious photo competition for the whole family to enjoy.

“Everyone knows the funniest faces can be seen on thrill-seeking rides, so we wanted to find the most entertaining ones to help bring some fun and laughter after a difficult 18 months.”

To ensure entrants are calm enough to strike a pose, Fantasy Island has also shared its expert tips for visitors whilst enjoying the rollercoasters:

Build up your confidence – Riders should conquer their fears by tackling the smaller rollercoasters first. As they become more assured, they can move onto the bigger ones and become an expert rollercoaster rider in no time.

Let it all out - Screaming is the best way to let all that tension and excitement out and to ultimately enjoy the ride, it acts as a distraction and also helps the person experience the ride to its absolute fullest.

Repeat, repeat, repeat - Were you afraid? Get on and do it again. Just like anything, practice makes perfect. The more times you ride, the more prepared you’ll be for your final rollercoaster images.