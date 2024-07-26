Winners at the DN21 Awards, which were held at Thonock Park in Gainsborough

The winners of this year’s Gainsborough DN21 Awards have been revealed in a fantastic ceremony to celebrate the town’s growing and thriving business community.

Dozens of businesses across the DN21 postcode area entered the coveted awards which returned this year after a four-year pause.

Judges were given the difficult task of selecting the winners across 11 categories with Retailer of the Year being decided through a public vote.

BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Sean Dunderdale joined the team from Marshall’s Yard to host the event and announce the winners.

The winners were Browns Department Store, Customer Service Team of the Year; Williamsons Farm, Community Engagement Award; Wallace & Dough, Best Family Run Business; Horsley's, Independent Retailer of the Year; Grosvenor House Care Home, Business of the Year; Hayden Denman – Kixx Gainsborough, Business Person of the Year; Helen Lynes – The Range, Shining Star Award; Dandelion & Duck, Best new Business; Caldero Lounge, Social Media Award; L & J Fitters, Best Trade Business; Uncle Henrys Farm Shop and Grosvenor House Care Home, Highly Commended, Green Business of the Year and Horsleys, Retailer of the Year.

Melissa Clement, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “What a fantastic evening we had and what a great opportunity to put the amazing businesses we have here in Gainsborough in the spotlight again through the DN21 Awards.

“We have some really worthy winners but everyone who was shortlisted also should be congratulated for being such an important part of our local business community here in Gainsborough.”

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “We are delighted to have partnered and supported such a fantastic event celebrating our business community here in Gainsborough.