Winners revealed after competition in Louth Art Trail relaunch project

Rosa Gray and Harry Topham with their photographs, alongside the Mayor of Louth, Councillor Darren Hobson

The leaf sculptures in Westgate Fields are in need of attention and the trail has over the years lacked the public attention that it deserves.

The committee has been discussing ways in which the trail can be developed and promoted in the future for the benefit of both local residents and visitors to the town.

As a start to this project, a photography competition was launched in September to promote awareness.

Kiri Cormack’s winning picture

Several individuals who were involved in the original commissioning of the trail – including Eileen Ballard, David Wright and David Lambert – agreed to judge the competition.

Jane White, speaking on behalf of the committee, told the Leader: “We are grateful to [the judges] for taking the time to judge the many entries we received and for their positive and constructive comments about the winning photographs.

“Local businesses have, as ever, been extremely supportive of the initiative and donated prizes for the competition. Sincere thanks to Beaumonts Delicatessen, Crackpot, For Your Walls, Mckinnells Photography and John Taylors.”

The winner of the adult category was Kiri Cormack. Judges said of her work: “It has a simplicity and drama that is enhanced by the use of black and white photography with the lack of visual distraction allowing the surface of the sculpture to be captured in exquisite detail.”

The judges considered the best of the children’s entries to be Rosa Gray’s ‘Towering Above’, commenting: “It is well composed, technically competent and a dramatic record of the sculpture and its context.”

A further special commendation award was given to Harry Topham’s ‘Disbelief, Belief’, another junior entry. Judges said: “The award was for capturing the essence of the piece mindful of the light.

“It also clearly shows the exceptional work of the artist in creating a solid body whilst highlighting the fluidity and fragility of the ‘meridian line’ tape.”

The original project was initiated by Louth Town Council, supported by East Lindsey District Council and Lincolnshire County Council with funding from the National Lottery through the Arts Council of England and the European Regional Development Fund. The trail was developed in collaboration with public art agency, Commissions East.