‘Winning Skegness Business Awards gave me confidence to aim even higher’
Sports therapist Olivia Brown is celebrating winning the East Midlands Small Business Awards in the Health & Wellbeing Category – just days before this year’s local winners are announced. "After winning last year at the Skegness Business Awards it really boosted my confidence and so I pushed myself and went for the East Midlands Small Business Awards this year, and I can't believe it but I won,” said Olivia, who runs her own business in Castleton Boulevard.
"I’m so grateful to be able to showcase the importance of health and wellbeing and encourage others to prioritise it."
The search for this year’s winners began in July and results will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony on Friday at the North Shore Hotel.
There are 12 awards, including a Lifetime Achievement award to be announced on the night.
Paul McCooey, Chair Skegness Area Business Chamber, commented: “I’m excited on the lead up to our seventh business awards night, where we will have the honour of presenting 12 awards.
"Awards that celebrate the remarkable achievements and resilience of our local businesses.
“Our deepest thanks go to those that made nominations, our finalists, events group team and generous sponsors whose support makes these awards possible.
"Their commitment allows us to shine a spotlight on the outstanding businesses that enrich the Skegness area.”
Finalists are:
Health & Wellbeing Award
This category highlights businesses dedicated to promoting health and wellness in the Skegness community. Sponsored by Skegness Day Centre.
- Taylor’s Hair Studio
- Body & Sole Wellness Centre
- Kerry Rye Fitness and Exercise for All
Food & Drink Award
This award celebrates excellence in the food and drink sector. Sponsored by Skendleby Hall.
- Rosie Jo’s
- R G Taylor & Sons Rapeseed Oils
- Seaview Fisheries
Customer Service Award
Recognising businesses that go above and beyond in delivering exceptional customer service. Sponsored by First College.
- Crafty Local Ale House
- Skegness TEC
- Beam Estate Agents
Best New Business Award
Shining a spotlight on new businesses that have made a big impact in a short time. Sponsored by Fantasy Island.
- Meadow Lakes Caravan Hire & Management Ltd
- R G Taylor & Sons Rapeseed Oils
- Crafty Local Ale House
Best Industrial Business Award
This award highlights businesses in the industrial sector that have demonstrated excellence in their field. Sponsored by Sills and Betteridge Solicitors.
- Micronclean
- Polehog Ltd
- Bingosupermarket
Community Award
Honouring businesses and organisations that have made significant contributions to the local community. Sponsored by Stagecoach.
The Village Church Farm Museum
- Phoenix Complex
- The Storehouse, Skegness
Education & Training Provider Award
This category celebrates those dedicated to providing quality education and training opportunities. Sponsored by Boston College.
- Eco Centre
- InspireU (Previously YPLP)
- Skegness TEC
- First College
Accommodation Award
Recognising outstanding hospitality businesses providing exceptional accommodation in the Skegness area. Sponsored by Peoples First Mobility.
- Meadow Lakes Caravan Hire & Management Ltd
- Heron’s Mead
- Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages
- Green Award
This award highlights businesses dedicated to sustainability and reducing their environmental footprint. Sponsored by Insight for Knowledge.
- Homefield Furnishings
- Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages
- Micronclean
- Visitor Attraction or Event Award
Celebrating the best attractions that draw visitors to Skegness and contribute to the local tourism industry. Sponsored by Skegness TEC.
- Lincolnshire Wildlife Park
- Fantasy Island
- East Coast Pride
- Learning Achiever Award
Recognising individuals who have excelled in their personal learning journeys and have made the most of educational opportunities. Sponsored by Hames Chocolates Ltd.
- Dermot Miller
- Naomi Walton
- Hajnalka Nemeth
