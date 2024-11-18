‘Winning Skegness Business Awards gave me confidence to aim even higher’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Skegness Business Awards winner says her success locally has given her the confidence to aim even higher.

Sports therapist Olivia Brown is celebrating winning the East Midlands Small Business Awards in the Health & Wellbeing Category – just days before this year’s local winners are announced. "After winning last year at the Skegness Business Awards it really boosted my confidence and so I pushed myself and went for the East Midlands Small Business Awards this year, and I can't believe it but I won,” said Olivia, who runs her own business in Castleton Boulevard.

"I’m so grateful to be able to showcase the importance of health and wellbeing and encourage others to prioritise it."

The search for this year’s winners began in July and results will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony on Friday at the North Shore Hotel.

There are 12 awards, including a Lifetime Achievement award to be announced on the night.

Paul McCooey, Chair Skegness Area Business Chamber, commented: “I’m excited on the lead up to our seventh business awards night, where we will have the honour of presenting 12 awards.

"Awards that celebrate the remarkable achievements and resilience of our local businesses.

“Our deepest thanks go to those that made nominations, our finalists, events group team and generous sponsors whose support makes these awards possible.

"Their commitment allows us to shine a spotlight on the outstanding businesses that enrich the Skegness area.”

Finalists are:

Health & Wellbeing Award

This category highlights businesses dedicated to promoting health and wellness in the Skegness community. Sponsored by Skegness Day Centre.

Taylor’s Hair Studio

Body & Sole Wellness Centre

Kerry Rye Fitness and Exercise for All

Food & Drink Award

This award celebrates excellence in the food and drink sector. Sponsored by Skendleby Hall.

Rosie Jo’s

R G Taylor & Sons Rapeseed Oils

Seaview Fisheries

Customer Service Award

Recognising businesses that go above and beyond in delivering exceptional customer service. Sponsored by First College.

Crafty Local Ale House

Skegness TEC

Beam Estate Agents

Best New Business Award

Shining a spotlight on new businesses that have made a big impact in a short time. Sponsored by Fantasy Island.

Meadow Lakes Caravan Hire & Management Ltd

R G Taylor & Sons Rapeseed Oils

Crafty Local Ale House

Best Industrial Business Award

This award highlights businesses in the industrial sector that have demonstrated excellence in their field. Sponsored by Sills and Betteridge Solicitors.

Micronclean

Polehog Ltd

Bingosupermarket

Community Award

Honouring businesses and organisations that have made significant contributions to the local community. Sponsored by Stagecoach.

The Village Church Farm Museum

Phoenix Complex

The Storehouse, Skegness

Education & Training Provider Award

This category celebrates those dedicated to providing quality education and training opportunities. Sponsored by Boston College.

Eco Centre

InspireU (Previously YPLP)

Skegness TEC

First College

Accommodation Award

Recognising outstanding hospitality businesses providing exceptional accommodation in the Skegness area. Sponsored by Peoples First Mobility.

Meadow Lakes Caravan Hire & Management Ltd

Heron’s Mead

Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages

Green Award

This award highlights businesses dedicated to sustainability and reducing their environmental footprint. Sponsored by Insight for Knowledge.

Homefield Furnishings

Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages

Micronclean

Visitor Attraction or Event Award

Celebrating the best attractions that draw visitors to Skegness and contribute to the local tourism industry. Sponsored by Skegness TEC.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

Fantasy Island

East Coast Pride

Learning Achiever Award

Recognising individuals who have excelled in their personal learning journeys and have made the most of educational opportunities. Sponsored by Hames Chocolates Ltd.

Dermot Miller

Naomi Walton

Hajnalka Nemeth