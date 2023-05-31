Witches' fundraiser for LGBTQIA+ charity Mermaids

Helen Rogers receives an Indian head massage from Carrie-May Mealor. Photos: Holly Parkinson Photography

Flange & Prong, on West Street, held a fundraiser on Saturday (May 26) for LGBTQ+ charity Mermaids, which supports transgender, nonbinary and gender-diverse children, young people, and their families.

Tess said: “Mermaids is a charity that is close to our hearts but we also feel the LGBTQ community needs to feel safe and loved in our local community and so this is also to let people know that we stand in solidarity with the community, we are a safe space.”

The event saw a number of holistic therapists offering their services, including Indian head massage, reiki healing, reflexology, and just down the street, Lynette Epton, who has recently opened her own Little Artisan and Holistic Emporium, was also offering discounted products and treatments for the cause.

Nik Taylor offering crystal healing.

Overall, the event raised £150 and spokesman Tess Lowe said the day was a wonderful success.

Jen Crowson browsing in Flange & Prong.

Reflexologist Helen Nagle at the Flange & Prong fundraiser.