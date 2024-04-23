Witches now offer complete packages from birth to death

Life & Legacy Celebrant Services.

​High Priestess and interfaith minister and celebrant Shelley Mayes, of Flange & Prong on West Street, and her second Tessa Lowe, are now offering the full Life & Legacy Celebrant Services, providing end of life services alongside their vow renewals, weddings, and blessings for children.

Life & Legacy offers people at the end of their life a final blessing, either as a non-religious last rite or adapted to the person’s specific religion.

Shelley and Tessa also work with clients on their own funeral plans, so you can also be sure you get the same celebrant the whole way through, right from last rites to the day of your funeral.

"It’s something that we are seeing a lot of and especially with young people,” Shelley explained, “We have tried to put a complete package in place to help people through difficult times when they are given just weeks to live.”

Life & Legacy will also offer on-call care for final moments, as well as emotional support and pastoral care for clients and their families, both in hospices or at home.

Flange & Prong now also offers celebrant training for those wanting to follow Tessa and Shelley’s footsteps.