Witness appeal after fire destroys car, caravan and outbuilding near Gainsborough.

Emergency services were called to a compound off the A631 between Beckingham and Gainsborough shortly after 9.30pm on Wednesday, September 17.

A Vauxhall Corsa and caravan were found engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to a nearby outbuilding.

Road closures were put in place while the fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

Police investigating a fire near Gainsborough are appealing for information. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

A joint police and fire investigation found the blaze was likely to have been started deliberately.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen something to get in touch with them.

Detective Constable Chloe Baugh, who is leading the investigation, said: “As this image shows, the fire caused a substantial amount of damage.

“The incident is being treated as suspicious and we are appealing for anyone with any information to contact us.

“Lighting any fire is extremely reckless and has the potential to result in devastating consequences, so it’s really important that anyone with information that could assist our inquiries comes forward.”

Information can be reported to the police on 101, quoting incident 715 of 17 September 2025, while Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.