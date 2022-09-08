Witness appeal after teen seriously hurt in road accident at Welton-le-Marsh

Call police on 101.

Officers were called to the single vehicle incident on Gunby Road just after 11.20pm, last night (Wednesday).

The vehicle, a black Fiat Abitha, left the road before it came to a stop.

The passenger who received serious injuries was taken to hospital. The driver and two other passengers were not seriously hurt.

Gunby Road was closed and remained closed until earlier today.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw the vehicle leave the road or has dashcam footage or saw the vehicle travelling on Gunby Road just before 11.20pm to get in touch.

If you have any information, email [email protected], putting the reference incident 509 of 7 September in the subject box.