Witness of Lancaster plane crash near Boston joined by daughter of crew member lost in crash at memorial service

John Moore with Josephine Maddox at the Lancaster memorial near Bicker.

The annual memorial service for the crew of Lancaster ND280 (635 Squadron) was held last Saturday.

It took place in Eaudike Road, between Bicker and Donington, where the aircraft came down while on a training flight on April 10, 1944.

Among those who attended the service was Donington’s John Moore, who witnessed the tragedy on his 10th birthday when he was cycling on his new present with a friend on his handlebars.

In the years since, he has only missed attending the site on the anniversary of the crash twice – while giving National Service in 1951/2.

Also present was the daughter of one of the seven crew members who died 68 years ago. She was born a few months after the death of her father, Flt Sgt Joseph Bannan, and was named Josephine in his memory. Flt Sgt Bannan’s widow, now 104, was unable to attend, but sent her best wishes to those who maintain the memorial, attend the service and pay their respects throughout the year.

The service was led by the Rev Charlie Robertson and the Last Post and Reveille were played a member of the Swineshead Silver Band.