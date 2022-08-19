Wizard of a weekend promised as SO Festival returns to Mablethorpe and Skegness

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SO Festival has arrived in Mablethorpe and Skegness (c) Alex Brenner

After three years away due to the pandemic, the SO Festival begins in Mablethorpe today (Friday) and moves to Skegness over the weekend.

The international street theatre festival is staged along pavements, in parks and on promenades and promises whimsical wizardry, dancing defenders and AI art.

Organisers say there will be awe-inspiring array of innovative performances from the local and international circuit.

The public will be invited to join in and be a part of a collaboration between an artist, Artificial Intelligence and people from all around the world in Kaleider’s immersive installation, ‘Robot Selfie’, delivered at the event in partnership with Visit Lincs Coast DBID.

SO Festival is calling for locals to submit their own selfies online at robotselfie.live/skegness, to feature in a large scale mural, painted by a robot live during the Festival!

A fun-filled messy performance about food invites people to grab their pots and pans, as award-winning theatre company, LAStheatre, entertains with with ‘The Rascally Diner’.

Also billed is an uplifting dance riot in which six striking dancers revel in the 21st Century freedoms of self-identity. ‘Frock’ is the latest quirky dance piece from the diverse creative team at Stopgap Dance Company.

As well as the jam-packed international programme, this year’s SO Festival will see the return of the ever-popular Activity Zone., featuring workshops facilitated by local artists and a Community Stage showcasing the best talent in the county.

This year’s Festival programme once again has a Lincolnshire focus and a Nordic undercurrent, thanks to Danish Artistic Director, Jens Frimann Hansen, and his colleagues at Helsingør Teater – renowned in Europe for their staging of PASSAGE Festival.

Jens said: ‘’We want to create a truly memorable experience for locals, visitors, and holidaymakers alike. Award-winning national and international touring companies will be joining us for SO Festival 2022 and it was important that we brought in acts who work with communities as an integral part of their creation process, so that everyone can become more than just a viewer, and we can shape the festival into an unforgettable experience

together.’’

James Brindle, Magna Vitae’s Chief Executive Director added: “Since its launch in 2009, SO Festival has cemented itself as a key event in the international street theatre cultural calendar, whilst keeping our coastal resorts and communities at its core.

“We are delighted to be bringing SO Festival back to Mablethorpe and Skegness this summer and are incredibly proud to be giving people from all walks of life a chance to step out of their day to day, see the world through new perspectives and experience inspiring street theatre on their doorstep, once again.’’

Brought to you by Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure & Culture with funding support from Arts Council England, East Lindsey District Council and Visit Lincs Coast DBID, SO Festival 2022 promises to take festivalgoers of all ages on a truly memorable journey of discovery.

