​Wolds Tractor Run ready to roll in aid of Marie Curie

​Tractors of all shapes and sizes are being urged to join an ever popular fundraising run through the Wolds to raise money for a vital cause.

Marshalls getting ready for the 2022 Wolds Tractor Run.

​The annual fundraising Wolds Tractor Run is set to take place on Sunday (June 11), once again raising money for Marie Curie.

Now in its 15th year, the event, which sees tractors from all over the county taking part, raised more than £3,000 for Marie Curie in 2022’s event, and the organisers would love to make this year their best yet.

Organisers Pete Cook and Paula Bruntlett have asked all the drivers taking part to dress either their tractors or themselves in yellow to help celebrate their 15th year – with daffodils, bunting, face paints, or whatever the fancy takes you, with prizes for the best dressed tractor/trailer and driver.

The event was founded in 2007 by Paula Bruntlett and her husband Gordon, who was a fitter on Caudwells Farm and worked alongside Pete.

When Gordon passed away in 2017, from a terminal illness, Pete and Paula have continued the run in his memory.

Tractors participating in the event will meet at Caudwell’s Yard in Ludborough from 7am, and all the tractors should be registered and ready to depart by 10am.

The route will see the tractors setting off from Caudwell’s Yard and heading through the Wolds, taking in Caistor, Nettleton, and Binbrook.

Following the run, all the tractors will be attending the Open Farm Sunday event at Stainton Le Vale.

Tractor entries will cost £15 each with no charge for passengers. Each paid entry includes a carvery bun upon arrival at Stainton Le Vale.