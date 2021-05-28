Wolds walkers take on 100k challenge for good causes

The 100 kilometre route through the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Stacey Whitworth, who has taken on several long-distance challenges in recent years, told the Leader that the group will set off on their route (pictured) from Louth’s Cornmarket at around 9.40am on Saturday.

The group will walk out towards Legbourne Woods via Little Cawthorpe, passing Muckton, Burwell, Scamblesby, Donington on Bain, towards Ludford on the Viking Way, and then to Willingham Woods via Linwood before turning back towards Louth through Little London, Hainton, Welton Vale, North and South Elkington.

They will finish off with a walk through Hubbard’s Hills and finally return to the Cornmarket roughly 24 hours later, between 8am and 10.30am on Sunday May 30.

Stacey Whitworth, pictured during a previous fundraising challenge.

The list of walkers and their chosen charities are as follows:

• Rosemary Metcalfe - Team Leonie

• Heather Smith - Cancer Research UK

• Andrew Rigg and Mark Stones - Mental Health Matters

• Wayne Lingard and Trinity Kent - Bransby Horses

• Ronnie Wilkinson - Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund (in memory of Bernard Wilkinson)

• Darren Micklewright - Help for Heroes

• Sarah Brumby - United Against Dementia (walking 50k)

• Stacey Whitworth and Mark ‘Buzz’ Bee - Blind Veterans UK and Cancer Research UK

• Garry Rainbow, Mathew Townsend and Richard Handley are walking for the challenge and all charities.

Stacey told the Leader: “We are keeping our fingers crossed for good weather!

“Walkers are taking part hoping to raise money for their chosen charities, it is an unsupported event so they will appreciate any support and encouragement along the way.

“If it goes well, it would be great to have it as a more regular event, especially if we can get more local charities to benefit.”