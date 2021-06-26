Wolds Wildlife Park almost ready to welcome two new furry friends

Head Keeper Lucy Weston.

Joint owners Tracy Walters and Andrew Riddel say the death of their beloved Bengal Tiger, Syas, in March last year, has left a tiger-shaped hole at Wolds Wildlife Park.

Tracy said: “We have got two tigers coming.

“We haven’t got a date but we are expecting to have them by the summer holidays.

“They are coming from Heythrop Zoological Gardens in Chipping Norton.

“The latest editions are to complete our collection of big cats.

“Syas the Bengal Tiger has left a big hole here at Wolds Wildlife Park so we wanted to re-home some more because people like to see the tigers.

“We are getting on with the building work and the enclosure will be completed by the summer holiday.

“We have also got two Sulcata Tortoise coming who will have arrived by the summer holidays.

“The summer holidays will be a busy time for us and it will be booking only.”

Head keeper, Lucy Weston, added: “I’m really excited to welcome the new tigers as we have had a stripy hole at Wolds Wildlife Park.”

• Tracy and Andrew recently featured in Britain’s Tiger Kings, with Ross Kemp, and say they have received a very positive reaction since the programme aired earlier this year.

