Wolds Wildlife Park finishes season with Lincolnshire Day celebration

​As Horncastle’s wildlife park closes early due to the cost of living crisis, the staff made sure they closed out the season with a bang.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:30 BST
Wolds Wildlife Park staff celebrating Lincolnshire Day.Wolds Wildlife Park staff celebrating Lincolnshire Day.
​Wolds Wildlife Park has closed its doors early for the year until spring 2024 due to cost of living crisis and rising costs.

The park had seen costs involved in running the park, including utilities, bills, and the price of animal food rising, so the decision was taken to close the park to the public, so the keepers can concentrate all their time and effort on their animals.

Animal experience days will still be available to book throughout the winter months as the keepers will be continuing to care for the animals, and current annual pass holders will be extended.

Events manager, Sharron Tonge handing out plum bread to visitors.Events manager, Sharron Tonge handing out plum bread to visitors.
The park’s staff closed out the year on Sunday October 1 with a special Lincolnshire Day celebration, with complimentary plum bread handed out to guests during the day, and there was also a special performance from The Silver Lions Ukelele band in Timon’s Tipi, as well as a set from singer Sharna.

Events manager Sharron Tonge said the event went really well and they had a lot of supportive comments from visitors:

"We had a lovely day celebrating all things Lincolnshire, people really liked the plum bread and were having a dance around in the teepee.

"We did our best to make it a nice experience for everyone.”

You can keep up to date on how the park’s animals are getting on via Wolds Wildlife Park’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/woldswildlifepark

