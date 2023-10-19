Wolds Wildlife Park staff 'extremely proud' of glowing inspection report

Staff at Horncastle’s wildlife park have spoken of their pride at receiving a glowing inspection report.

Wolds Wildlife Park recently underwent its bi-annual zoo inspection, with three of the country’s top rated vets and a representative from East Lindsey District Council visiting for the day.

The park received a glowing praise from the inspection after 12 hours of examinations, and the park received special praise for its tapir and capybaras.

The pool room is heated and has a sprinkler system to stimulate rainfall, and there are also plants of native flora to South America, where the animals are native to.

Park co-owner Andrew Riddell said: “These animals require a warmed indoor pool area during the winter months in order to satisfy their natural habitat needs.

"One of the inspectors, top veterinarian Matt Brash, declared it to be one of the best indoor pools for tapirs he’s ever seen – an achievement we are all extremely proud of.

"None of this would be possible without Tracey Walters, Jeanette Bell, Julie Means, and Helen Wimsey making a game plan and achieving our goals to fulfil the council’s expectations and most importantly, for the welfare of these exotic animals.”

Coun Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services at East Lindsey District Council, said: "Wolds Wildlife Park's license has recently been renewed after a thorough inspection.

"East Lindsey District Council is committed to the safety of our community and regularly reviews the licenses of all seven of our Zoo operators, maintaining a close partnership to ensure animal welfare standards are being met as well as safety and security.