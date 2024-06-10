Wolds Wildlife Park​ starts off summer with 'incredible' summer fete

Staff at Wolds Wildlife Park, from left: Tracy Walters, Sharron Tonge, and Sharon Stevenson. Photos: Mick Fox

Horncastle’s Wildlife Park​ has kicked off the summer season with a summer fete packed with fun for all the family.

​Wolds Wildlife Park​ hosted their summer fete over the weekend (June 1 and 2) with plenty to offer.

The Silver Lions Ukulele Band performed over the weekend, and more live entertainment came in the form of children’s favourite Peppa Pig to meet the young visitors.

There were also lots of stalls from a number of local businesses and crafters, as well as a large raffle on both days, a tombola, guess the name of the bear, and guess the number of sweeties in a jar.

Harry Jennings shows off his lemur face paint.

Events and cafe manager Sharron Tonge said that this event was the park’s “best one yet” with a fabulous atmosphere, and has extended “massive thanks to all who attended”