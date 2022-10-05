Wolds Wildlife Park's World's Biggest Coffee Morning raises hundreds

Wolds Wildlife Park's World's Biggest Coffee Morning.

Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle took part in Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning on Friday, with an array of yummy cakes and hot drinks.

The park also ran a raffle, and overall raised around £200 towards the appeal.

A spokesman for the park said: “Thank you so much to all that attended our Macmillan coffee morning on Friday! We really appreciate the support to a good cause and we are delighted to have raised £200 through selling cakes and a raffle!”

WWP will be hosting their final Sharna show, where events and cafe manager Sharron Tonge, will be performing as her alter ego today (Wednesday) at 1.30pm, with donations invited towards the park’s defibrillator fund.

Advertisement