A 22 year old woman has died in hospital after being seriously injured in a collision on the A15 at Leasingham earlier this month.

According to police, a white Citroen DS3 travelling south on the A15 by Leasingham in the Sleaford direction, and a white Kia Picanto travelling north towards Lincoln, were in collision just after 3.45pm on Thursday, January 11.

A third vehicle, an Iveco Daily van which was also travelling south, was then in collision with the Citroen.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman reported: “The driver of the Picanto, a 22-year-old woman, had been receiving treatment in hospital since the collision but sadly died on January 27.

“Her next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially-trained officers, and we ask for their privacy to be respected at this stage as they come to terms with their loss.”

The driver of the Picanto had been taken to hospital with serious injuries; three other people, including an infant, were also injured; they were all taken to the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of this collision and are appealing for anyone who might have information which could help to come forward.

The spokesman added: “The reasons for any of the collisions are still be investigated and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision who we have not yet spoken with to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to view dashcam footage which may have captured any of the vehicles in the time leading up to the incident, so we ask that if you were driving north or south along the A15 in the Leasingham area, or along the surrounding roads on the day of the incident to please check your cameras.”