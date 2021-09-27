Woman, 43, dies after collision on Louth bypass

Police appeal for information

The incident, close to Hubbard’s Hills, involved a grey Skoda Octavia, which was believed to be stationary on the northbound side of the road, and a silver Mitsubishi L200 also thought to be travelling northbound.

Following the collision at 12.12pm on Saturday, the woman – who was a passenger in the Skoda and was from the Sheffield area – did not survive her injuries.

The driver of the Skoda was taken to hospital with injuries which police have described as not life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage, should contact Lincolnshire Police as it may prove crucial to their investigation.

If you can help, there are a number of ways to contact the police:

• Call 101, quoting Incident 219 of 25 September