Woman, 82, dies after collision involving mobility scooter in Fulstow

​An 82-year-old woman has sadly died following a collision involving her mobility scooter in Fulstow, Lincolnshire Police has confirmed.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:52 BST
​The force’s Control Room received a 999 call at 4.30pm yesterday (Sunday) that a woman and her mobility scooter were in a ditch to the side of Thoresby Road, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin has been informed.

A police spokesman said that it is believed that the mobility scooter was being driven along Thoresby Road westbound towards North Thoresby, from the Churchthorpe and Fulstow direction, and the full circumstances on how and when she came to leave the road are currently being investigated.

"We are appealing for help with that investigation," the spokesman said, “We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have seen a woman in her 80s on a blue mobility scooter in that area earlier that day.

“If you have dashcam and were driving around the Thorseby Road area on Sunday, please check your camera and see if there is anything which might be able to help us.

"We would also like to appeal to anyone who has a doorbell camera to check their footage.”

Anyone with any information or footage relating to this incident are asked to email [email protected] or call 01522 212316, quoting incident number 295 of October 22.