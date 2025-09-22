Woman arrested following alleged threats to kill in Gainsborough

A woman was arrested in connection with an incident in Gainsborough where she was allegedly making threats to kill.

Lincolnshire Police received a call reporting an assault in a block of flats on Ashcroft Road just before 4pm on Thursday, September 18.

Officers attended and negotiated with a woman in her 20s to safely resolve the situation.

She was later arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.

A statement said: “We can confirm that this was an isolated incident, and thankfully, there were no injuries recorded.

“Officers remained in the local area for a time to speak to and provide reassurance to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 319 of September 18. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.