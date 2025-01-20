Woman at wits' end over 'disgusting' eyesore next door to her Mablethorpe home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 60-year-old woman is demanding action from the authorities over an eyesore that is next door to her home in Mablethorpe.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despairing Catori Leigh says he is at her wits’ end after a saga that has dragged on for nine months at a row of terraced houses on Wellington Road.

She moved to Mablethorpe from Spalding in the hope of starting a quiet, new life after divorce, and bought her property “as a renovation project”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s perfect for the High Street and it’s only six minutes’ walk to the beach, which I love,” she said.

The abandoned car, mattress and boarded-up window outside the property next to Catori Leigh's home on Wellington Road, Mablethorpe.

However, things started to go downhill last April when her next-door neighbours moved out. Since then, windows at that house have been smashed and an old car has been abandoned outside, attracting anti-social behaviour.

But despite repeated pleas to the police, East Lindsey District Council and even the town’s Conservative MP, Victoria Atkins, she has been unable to get the car removed or the property tidied up.

"It has caused so much hassle for me,” she said. “It is just horrible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I shouldn’t have to live next to such a mess. The car is all smashed in and is a disgrace. It is full of human excrement and kids come and sit in it.

The abandoned car, smashed up, that sits outside the empty property in Mablethorpe.

"There is dog mess, beer cans and even an old mattress there now.

"The next-door house is still empty and boarded up. But I am not getting anywhere with the council.

"All the neighbours comment that it is disgusting and devaluing the area. I am determined to leave, but when I tried to sell my house at auction, I couldn’t even get £80,000 for it because of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am stuck in limbo, and it is not helping my health issues.”

Catori says she is "getting nowhere with the council" over the mess outside the house next door to hers.

The district council assures Catori that it is working hard to resolve the issue “as fast as is feasible” and served a formal abatement notice last summer, warning the houseowner that the mess could attract rats.

An email update from the council earlier this month told Catori: “It appears that the notice was only partly complied with. The owner of the property has advised that further works are imminent.

"I appreciate your desire for a speedy resolution. But once we are in a legal process for compliance, it can be slightly more protracted than if outright non-compliance occurs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement issued to the Louth Leader by the council reads: “We are aware of the concerns that the resident has in respect of the condition of the property.

"As a result of our investigations, we served legal notice last year. We have recently revisited the property again following representations by the resident affected. We are currently reviewing what further action can be taken as a result of the findings.”

Lincolnshire Police has told Catori that it has no powers to remove the car and, apart from a smashed window, “no criminality has been discovered and no crimes have been recorded” at the property.

A statement adds: “The property is currently empty, so any concerns regarding the appearance of the house or the contents of the garden are a council matter and not a policing matter.”

The office for MP Ms Atkins said it was “unable to comment on individual constituent correspondence” because of data protection rules.