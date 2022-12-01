Woman charged with attempted murder after incident where two boys were stabbed in Friskney

Ann Marie McEvoy, of Church Walk, Colchester was also charged with one count of attempted GBH on an emergency worker and threatening a person with a knife. She was remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday).
A police firearms team rushed to Fold Hill, Friskney, following a call at 1.49pm on Tuesday. The road nearby was closed for several hours in what became an eight-hour stand-off with police.
The two boys who sustained stab wounds in the incident were both were taken to hospital, but neither is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.
A force spokesperson said a mandatory referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Police also said there was no wider threat to residents during the incident.