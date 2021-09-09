Woman faces trial on allegation of dangerous driving after 20-year-old dies in collision on A158 in Skegness

Hope Starsmore sadly died in hospital following a collision on the A158.

Rebecca Porter, 33, of Cottesmore Close, is charged with causing the death of Hope Starsmore on October 7 last year on the A158 at Burgh le Marsh by driving dangerously in her Ford Focus car.

Ms Starsmore, 20, died eight days after the collision and was said at the time to have been on her way back to Nottingham Trent University where she was taking a medical degree with a view to becoming a paramedic.

Her brother and her partner had been travelling with her on their way to Nottingham Trent University and received minor injuries.

Flowers left near the scene of the accident.