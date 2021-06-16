Woman from Hogsthorpe raises money to name guide dog puppy after local showjumper

Evie the Guide Dogs puppy is named after Skegness Para Rider Evie Toombes.

Pauline Perry, who moved to the area seven years ago, decided to name a guide dog pup, after seeing a local guide dog in action.

Pauline said: “Myself and my husband were walking into Skegness town centre and we saw a guide dog guiding a lady around some street works.

“It was awesome the way the guide dog stopped and made the owner aware of the obstacle - I was completely mesmerised by it.

Skegness Para Rider Evie Toombes (left) with her mum Cariline.

“After that, I said to my husband ‘I’m going to raise money for Guide Dogs.’”

Pauline joined the local Skegness fundraising group and started her name a puppy sponsorship fund.

She raised the £2,500 needed to name the pup by holding over 100 car boot sales for which she’d regularly be up at 4am, coffee mornings and raffles. She was also supported by her friend Suzan who helped her source donations.

Pauline reached her total in March this year. When it came to choosing a puppy name, she was inspired by local Para Rider and Hidden Disability Ambassador Evie

Toombes, who was born with a form of Spina Bifida.

Pauline said: “My daughter told me about a young woman called Evie who is a Para Rider from Skegness.

“I couldn’t believe what she’s gone through.

“She’s an absolute fighter and that’s what gave me the inspiration for the name.”

Pauline added: “I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated and supported me.

“When I saw the picture of puppy Evie for the first time, it gave me a real buzz.

“I shall be proud of raising the money to name her for the rest of my life.”

Pauline was also supported by the rest of the Guide Dogs Skegness fundraising group, who she says work extremely hard all year to raise funds for the charity

locally.