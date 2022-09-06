Woman from Skegness who grew her hair for 10 years has it cut for charity

Pam Ormrod is to have a massive 62cm of her locks cut for three charities

To raise as much money as possible, she and her husband Barry have organised an event for next month featuring a cabaret, pub quiz and raffle.

The charities are all close to their hearts. Pam’s auntie in Blackpool was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer two months ago. A friend has also had breast cancer twice in the last six years and is currently receiving treatment.

The decision to help East Coast Warriors Cheerleading classes is because the couple’s grand-daughters attend them.

“Pam can actually sit on her hair but when it is cut it is going to be given to Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children who have lost their hair due to illness,” said Barry.

Pam added: ““Far too many women I know has gone through or are going through this terrible disease of cancer.

"I also want to help my grand-daughters’ cheerleading squad so they can get new equipment.

“So please give what ever you can to these very good causes.”

The event featuring vocalist Mike Warwick, including a buffet will take place at the Elysium Restaurant on Monday, October 10, starting at 6.45pm.