Woman is reported missing after a night out in Boston

Have you seen Ruth?

Ruth, aged 55, has not been seen since the early hours of Sunday, November 21.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for anyone who has seen Ruth or has information that will help us find her to get in touch.

“Ruth had been out in Boston during Saturday evening and was last seen on Wellington Street around 00.40 am.”

If you have any information about Ruth you can either email [email protected] and put ‘inc 339 of 21/11’ in the subject box, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 229 of 21/11.

You can also contact the independent charity Missing People by texting 116 000 or emailing [email protected]