Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ collision on A16

Road closed

This afternoon, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are on scene at the A16 at Grainsby due to an ongoing RTC. The road is closed and will be for some time. Please use alternative routes and avoid the area.

“This is a serious injury collision between a motorcycle and lorry. The female rider of the bike has been taken to hospital for treatment. The incident was reported to us at 12.15pm today.”