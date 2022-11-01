Lincolnshire Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to as they believe he might be able to help them with their enquiries.

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Police said: “The pictures are not of high quality, but are the only images available and we hope that the person’s build, posture, clothing and bike might lead to an identification.

“We received a report that a man on a bike had cycled up Portland Terrace towards Trinity Street in the town, before he stopped near to a parked car.”

Police would like to speak to his man in connection with a robbery

Advertisement

The victim reported that the man approached the passenger side of the vehicle, opened the door and asked where an address was.

He is then reported to have pulled the victim’s handbag out of her hands before cycling away and turning on to King Street.

He is described as white, of skinny build and was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, dark bottoms and dark trainers. He was riding a dark push bike.

The incident happened on Thursday, October 27, at about 5pm.

Advertisement

If you believe you know who the person is, or have any other information which might be able to help the police with their enquiries, you can call 101, quoting incident 305 of October 27, email [email protected] and include incident 305 of October 27 in the subject line.