'Women in Rock' bringing greatest female anthems to Skegness theatre

'Women in Rock' is set to raise the roof of the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

'Women in Rock' is set to raise the roof of the Embassy Theatre.

Performing the songs of Cher, Blondie, Janis Joplin, Republica, Belinda Carlisle, Bonnie Tyler, P!nk,

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzi Quatro, Tina Turner and many more, the show has been rocking audiences across the UK

and Europe since 2016.

With soaring vocals, choreography, audience interaction, striking costumes and backed by world

class musicians, it is little wonder that Women in Rock has built a reputation as the leading female-

led rock show around.

It promises a journey through five decades of female rock delivered by world class vocalists and musicians.

Women In Rock will be at The Embassy Theatre in Skegness for one night only on Saturday,

March 12.

Tickets are available to purchase from the venue’s website https://embassytheatre.co.uk/ or