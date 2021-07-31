Women’s health physiotherapy pilot service launches in Skegness

Skegness Hospital

The pilot service started last month in Skegness and is provided by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS).

A woman's body goes through incredible physical and hormonal changes before and after delivery. Sometimes even simple the day-to-day activities can become uncomfortable.

For years, discomfort associated with pregnancy has been accepted as a normal part of the pregnancy process, but often something can be done about it.

Physiotherapy during pregnancy can be very beneficial for remedying common ailments like back and pelvic discomfort.

Pregnancy can significantly affect overall daily functioning, and many women suffer with back and/or pelvic pain.

Pregnant women from 16 weeks up to one year after giving birth can now get physiotherapy support in Skegness through the physiotherapy pilot service. The service can help to relieve the following conditions:

 Lower back pain caused by a shift in the mother's centre of gravity as the baby grows

 Issues with the bony pelvis

 Neck pain and headaches due to changes in posture

 Bladder leakage during pregnancy and after delivery due to strained pelvic muscles

 Stretching of the abdominal walls leading to back pain

 Joint mobility

 Muscle imbalances and strengths

Faye Button, Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist, at LCHS said: “We are so pleased to be bringing this pilot to Skegness one day a week.

"Most women think they have to put up with these problems, such as pelvic pains when pregnant, or little leakages after having given birth, so we are really excited to spread the word that they don’t need to suffer in silence and they can improve the quality of their life.”