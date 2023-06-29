The Wonder Circus is back in town for its 12th season with a fresh line-up acts from Europe.

All of the traditional attractions of the Big Top are there – but this year owner Carolyn Roberts wanted to shake it up to give the show a more up-to-date “fluid feel”.

"Gone is the ringmaster – The Neverland Theatre’s Gary Starr has done all the voice overs for us so the acts flow better without introduction breaks.

"However, there are still clowns, jugglers, trapeze artists, a wire walker and a new dog act.

"We are very excited about our new acts from Europe – something different for all the families who support us year after year.”

A gala opening night on Tuesday saw a number of VIP guests at the ringside, including Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry, who opened the show.

Also amongst the guests were the carnival royalty, Gary Starr and local councillors.

"It was so good to see everyone again,” said Carolyn. “We’ve been coming so long Skegness feels like home."

The Wonder Circus Big Top has returned to its site in Burgh Road and will now be open for bookings until September 3.

"So far bookings have been good and we are hoping this continues so we can keep going,” said Carolyn.

Along with the daily shows, a charity Big Night Out, hosted by Gary Starr, will take place on Thursday, August 17, at 7pm.

For details about tickets for this and other shows, visit The Wonder Circus on Facebook.

1 . Wonder Circus Clowning around - Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Wonder Circus Thumbs-up for the new season - Carolyn Roberts, the Jolly Fisherman and Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Wonder Circus Guests at the Gala Night opening of the Wonder Circus. Photo: Barry Robinson

4 . Wonder Circus Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete barry with carnival royalty and the Jolly Fisherman. Photo: Barry Robinson

