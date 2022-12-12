Woodhall Spa brings the festive cheer with Christmas Market

The 2022 Woodhall Spa Christmas Fayre was billed as a “bumper edition” by the organisers – Woodhall Spa Rotary Club, Lions and Parish Council – and the event on Friday didn’t disappoint, as this year’s event had a new animated light display n the Millennium Garden.
Plenty of new features as well as all the traditional activities were on offer as well as 85 stalls offering a wide range of festive products and activities.
The evening kicked off with a parade through the village, culminating in carols in Royal Square where street entertainers including Kesteven Morris Men and Pedro the Clown entertained the crowds, as well as performances from carol singers, Sing it Loud and the Woodhall Spa Rock Choir, and Santa appeared on his Sleigh.
