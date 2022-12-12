Woodhall Spa brings the festive cheer with Christmas Market

Despite the cold weather, crowds flocked to Woodhall Spa to get the festive cheer flowing as the town’s ever-popular Christmas fayre rolled around again.

Joshua Simpson, 6, meets Santa and his helpers.

The 2022 Woodhall Spa Christmas Fayre was billed as a “bumper edition” by the organisers – Woodhall Spa Rotary Club, Lions and Parish Council – and the event on Friday didn’t disappoint, as this year’s event had a new animated light display n the Millennium Garden.

Plenty of new features as well as all the traditional activities were on offer as well as 85 stalls offering a wide range of festive products and activities.

The evening kicked off with a parade through the village, culminating in carols in Royal Square where street entertainers including Kesteven Morris Men and Pedro the Clown entertained the crowds, as well as performances from carol singers, Sing it Loud and the Woodhall Spa Rock Choir, and Santa appeared on his Sleigh.

St Andrew Primary school Choir singing at the Christmas fayre.

Woodhall Spa Lions serving festive treats.

Blackmith and Woven Louise Mitchell of Le Fen Heritage crafts in Mareham Le Fen.

The festive parade at Woodhall Spa Christmas fayre.

Woodhall Spa Community Band playing at the Christmas fayre.

