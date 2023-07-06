Woodhall Spa road to go from 40pm to 30mph

Several changes to roads in the county, including Woodhall Spa, are poised to take effect in the coming months.

Proposed changes to the B1191 Witham Road, Woodhall Spa | Image: Lincolnshire County Council

In response to feedback from the local community, Lincolnshire County Council has decided to introduce new parking restrictions and extend multiple speed limit zones in these areas.

The objective of these alterations is to enhance safety for motorists in Lincolnshire by mitigating the risks associated with blind bends and speeding vehicles. During a Planning and Regulation Committee meeting on Monday (July 3), Councillor Paul Skinner expressed his disappointment at the situation, stating: “It’s sad that you have put lines around a junction to stop people doing what they shouldn’t be doing anyway.”

The councillors discussed changes to the B1191 Witham Road in Woodhall Spa during the meeting.

Woodhall Spa Parish Council had requested that the 30mph speed limit on the B1191 be extended, replacing the existing 40mph limit.

Significant residential developments have been completed along the south side of Witham Road in recent years, with further construction scheduled to commence soon. This burgeoning growth underscores the urgent necessity for improved road safety measures.

Councillor Ian Carrington strongly advocated for the implementation of this change, emphasising the paramount importance of ensuring the safety of residents.

He said: “I think this 30mph limit is very practical to support the safety of residents in these new homes.”

The rest of the committee supported and voted in favor of the proposed change.

Changes to the A1500 Tillbridge Lane in Sturton by Stow and were also discussed, with Sturton by Stow Parish Council formally requested an extension of the 30mph speed limit to the west of the village centre, thereby replacing the existing 40mph limit.

Safety concerns have not been prevalent along this route in the past, with only one reported injury accident occurring over the last five years.

However, a report into the change states: “It is anticipated that road safety along this section of the A1500 will be improved should this new speed limit be introduced.”

After consideration, the committee ultimately decided to support the proposed change.