Ruby's Sweet Treats all dressed up for Halloween.

Ruby’s Sweet Treats, located on Station Road, has gone all out with its Halloween decorations, and visitors will be confronted with a scary-looking scarecrow as they arrive!

The store is stocked full of Halloween pick and mix ready for trick or treating youngsters to stock up, with more than 80 varieties to choose from, plus cauldron chocolate shapes, brightly coloured purple and green ice cream, lollipops, colourful candy floss and more.

For those who like a good scare, Stranger Things products are now in store for big kids, along with toys featuring children’s favourite characters Bluey, Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Disney Princess and Spiderman.