Woodhall Spa United U9's ready for new season with new sponsor

​​Woodhall Spa United U9’s were taken by surprise this month when they turned up to their first training of the new season and their coaches had something special planned for them.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 11:25 BST
Woodhall Spa United U9's head coach Dan Howitt (left) and assistant coach Tom Bell signing contracts with players.Woodhall Spa United U9's head coach Dan Howitt (left) and assistant coach Tom Bell signing contracts with players.
Just like a real player in the Premier League, each member of the team sat down and had a contract signing photo with their coaches and then unveiled their new kit and number.

The team has a new sponsor this season – estate agent The Agent of Woodhall Spa – who have provided the new kits for the team.

Tom Bell, assistant coach and of The Agent, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the team for the upcoming season and I’m looking forward to working alongside the Head Coach Dan Howitt, helping this brilliant and talented group develop”.

