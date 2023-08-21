Woodhall Spa United U9's ready for new season with new sponsor

​​Woodhall Spa United U9’s were taken by surprise this month when they turned up to their first training of the new season and their coaches had something special planned for them.

Woodhall Spa United U9's head coach Dan Howitt (left) and assistant coach Tom Bell signing contracts with players.

Just like a real player in the Premier League, each member of the team sat down and had a contract signing photo with their coaches and then unveiled their new kit and number.

The team has a new sponsor this season – estate agent The Agent of Woodhall Spa – who have provided the new kits for the team.