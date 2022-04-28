Woodhall Spa's 40s festival confirms return for Jubilee year

Woodhall 40s festival

The festival committee were concerned that the festival going ahead in light of the current conflict with Ukraine would be appropriate – which sadly saw the ">organisers subject to online abuse last week.

But today (Thursday) the committee confirmed that the decision had been made that the festival would be going ahead for Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “We are pleased to confirm that our 2022 festival will go ahead on 9-10 July as planned.

“After thoroughly examining the Festival in light of the current conflict in the Ukraine, our committee is confident to press on with planning and delivering this summer’s event. We are also committed to using

the Festival to raise and donate funds to support Ukrainian refugees in our local area.

After two years away due to the pandemic, we are looking forward to bringing this vastly popular event back to our village to mark our 10-year anniversary and celebrate the resilience of people on the

Homefront in the 1940s.”

The festival is an annual celebration of life in the 1940s, and attracts visitors from all over the country.

As well as live entertainers singing 1940s music, the festival also promises WW2 military vehicle displays, a market, living history displays and stalls by local and national charities.