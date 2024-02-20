Woodhall Spa's England Golf up for FEVO Sport Industry Award

During 2023, England Golf has seen the introduction of its Respect in Golf movement, aimed at making the game more accessible and inclusive to everyone, as well as the introduction of ‘iPlay’ – a free new platform on the MyEG app, where anyone can enter scores from adventure golf facilities and short game courses.The awards will take place on Thursday April 25 at Evolution London in Battersea, will see England Golf up against the likes of The FA, Manchester City, Formula E, United Rugby Championship and SAILGP.England Golf chief executive Jeremy Tomlinson said being considered for this award is a credit to “everyone working within the organisation and the countless volunteers within the game”.“We have taken momentous steps towards changing long-held perceptions of the game by providing support to clubs and counties to welcome more people from a variety of backgrounds, as we truly believe that the game is for all, and nobody should feel like they can’t pick up a club and enjoy golf,” he said.“Whether you just want to play a bit of mini golf with friends and family, hit a few balls down a driving range, or play 18 holes on a course, you are a golfer, and we encourage anyone and everyone to try out golf in whatever capacity, to know that you can do so safely and without fear of discrimination, and ultimately to go as far as you wish to in the game.”