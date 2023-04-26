Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
41 minutes ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
1 hour ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
1 hour ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
2 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
2 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer

Woodland cemetery in Horncastle set to open

After several years of planning, Horncastle’s Woodland Cemetery is finally set to open next month.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:42 BST
Horncastle woodland cemetery is situated off the B1183.Horncastle woodland cemetery is situated off the B1183.
Horncastle woodland cemetery is situated off the B1183.

The official opening of the Horncastle Woodland Cemetery will take place on Saturday May 20, where people can have a look around the new cemetery and speak to Town Councillors and Horncastle Town Council employees.

The Boston Road cemetery burial registers will be on display, and information available for anyone who would like to reserve a grave space at either cemetery will be available.

The Woodland Cemetery, near to community woodland off the B1183 to Boston via Scrivelsby and Revesby, will offer residents more choice of where they or their loved ones can be laid to rest, and should have enough grave spaces to serve the community for at least 200 years.

Most Popular
Horncastle woodland cemetery is situated off the B1183.Horncastle woodland cemetery is situated off the B1183.
Horncastle woodland cemetery is situated off the B1183.

There are sections for coffin burials with a headstone, green burials with a tree planted on the plot following the burial, and a choice of cremated remains areas, including a formal area with a tablet memorial, or interred in a wildflower garden with a plaque displayed on a central memorial pillar.

The new cemetery is designed to promote wildlife, and boasts a pond, wildflower areas, and borders planted with insect friendly plants.

A spokesman for Horncastle Town Council said: “Thanks to grants from Lincolnshire County Council’s Community Wildlife fund, we have been able to build a hibernaculum next to the pond, and provide bird nesting boxes.

"A new hedgerow has been planted along the northern boundary and many new trees have been planted, and many more will be planted in the future so that the green burial area becomes an extension of the neighbouring woodland.

“Burials will continue to take place at the Boston Road Cemetery whilst space remains and in those graves that have been reserved.”

The woodland cemetery has been a labour of love for the town council and has been in the offing for a number of years, when it was first identified that the existing town cemetery was near capacity.

In June 2019, the town council agreed to apply to the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) for approval to borrow £110,000 to fund the work .

Approval was granted at the end of July and the council took out a loan with the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB), which it will pay back over 50 years.

The opening ceremony on May 20 will take place from 10am until 2pm, and refreshments will be served.

Related topics:Horncastle Town CouncilLincolnshire County Council