Woodthorpe Leisure Park wins diamond award

One of our area’s holiday parks is celebrating after receiving a Diamond Award for the second year in a row at the Hoseasons Best in Britain celebrations.

Woodthorpe Leisure Park.

Woodthorpe Leisure Park was among 35 UK parks selected as Diamond Award winners for 2022 at the prestigious ceremony, held at the Celtic Manor Resort – the only resort in Lincolnshire to receive this award.

The award is given to parks that offer exceptional quality and outstanding customer service.

Advertisement

Woodthorpe’s reviews praised the resort for its “sense of tranquillity and relaxation” when arriving at the holiday park, as well as the facilities on site such as two well-stocked fishing lakes, the 18-hole mature golf course and driving range.

The park also offers the option to own holiday caravans and lodges which proves popular with tourists who are attracted to the Lincolnshire coast.

Advertisement

Phillippa Stubbs, owner of Woodthorpe Leisure Park, said: “This award is really humbling because it is customer-related and is a testament to the fantastic job the entire team is doing here.

"It was a lovely surprise to win the award for the second year in a row, and to be the only winner in Lincolnshire is a fantastic achievement for our family-owned business.”

Advertisement