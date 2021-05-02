Woolly warriors needed to join the Innocent Big Knit

Age UK Lindsey 'Big Knit' EMN-210421-190942001

The Innocent Big Knit campaign is back for its 18th year in partnership with Age UK and woolly warriors are needed once again to craft some little hats to sit on Innocent smoothie bottles.

For each be-hatted smoothie sold, Age UK receives 25p, which will help the charity make a big difference to the lives of older people.

Andy Storer, chief officer of Age UK Lindsey said: “We need people to join us and help knit as many miniature hats as possible to help us hit our 17,500 target.

“It’s been a challenging time for everyone, but this is a really fun campaign to get involved in and it’s a great activity to do whilst we’re all spending more time at home.

“The money raised from these little hats will make a big difference to the lives of older people in our area, many of whom have been badly affected by the pandemic.

“Every hat knitted will help to fund our hugely important services, including our Information and Advice and Befriending services.”

Local supporter Claire has knitted more than 15 so far this year - two of which she currently has on the top of her hand sanitiser bottles at her office at FH Manning Financial Services in Horncastle.

The hats can also be seen in the office’s main window.

Claire was taught to knit by her mum when she was a young girl and has since passed the hobby on to both her son and daughter.

She said: “I resurrected my love of knitting when I found out I could do it for this really good reason. It is simple, and quick and you get such a lot of enjoyment out of creating the little hats, and raising money for a great cause.”

Katie Simpson, Head of Brand at innocent drinks, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Age UK on the Big Knit once again. After a hard year, we want to make this campaign as big as possible so we can help more older people than ever.

“We’re incredibly grateful to all the heroic volunteers helping us get there”

More information from Age UK Lindsey on 01507 524242 or visit www.ageuk.org.uk/lindsey/get-involved/fundraising .

Send completed hats to Age UK Lindsey, The Old School House, Manor House Street, Horncastle LN9 5HF or drop them off at any of the charity’s shops.

There are six exciting new hat designs for this year, including a rainbow, rabbit, cupcake, pom pom, fox and bird.

These knitting and crochet patterns are available to download, to find out more visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/lindsey/get-involved/fundraising/the-big-knit or www.thebigknit.co.uk.