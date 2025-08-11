WordFest returns to Gainsborough with a bonanza of bookish delights

Now in its third year, WordFest is returning to Gaisborough next month.

The festival will be on Saturday, September 13, and promises a bonanza of bookish treats and a smorgasbord of storytelling, with over a dozen free events taking place across the town centre – all in one action-packed day.

Isabelle Macpherson, cultural development manager at West Lindsey District Council said: “WordFest is a shining example of how Gainsborough continues to grow as a hub for creativity and community engagement.

“We’re proud to support an event that brings people together through the power of stories and imagination."

From budding writers to seasoned book lovers, there’s something for everyone. All events are free to attend, and the festival is designed to be inclusive, family-friendly, and full of surprises.

Helen Hagon, who ran a poetry workshop at last year’s event, is back and this time will be hosting a history walk around Gainsborough.

She said: “I’ve been doing a lot of research into Gainsborough’s literature heritage and exploring the work of the writers that came from here.

“The history walks will talk about two I’ve researched, Thomas Miller and Thomas Cooper, who grew up living next door to each other as children in the 19th century.”

A translator by profession, Helen is a keen poetry writer and as well as the walks, will be in Market Place running the ‘Poetry on a Roll’ challenge, where visitors can each add a line of poetry and the finished work will be unveiled later in the day.

Activities include Literature Market where you can meet published authors, gather inspiration, and perhaps even pick up a pen or pencil yourself; History Walks and Talks to uncover the fascinating “Tale of Two Thomases”; Crime Author Spotlight where an acclaimed writer reveals the secrets behind her twisted tales; Festival Finale at the Theatre where you can enjoy four short plays at the Old Nick Theatre; Young Writers Showcase where talented local students will share their work at the Old Hall; All Saints Church Tower Tours where you can climb the tower, enjoy the view, and listen for the pealing bells; Dungeons and Dragons where an adventure awaits for fantasy fans; Street Theatre where you can expect surprises and smiles around every corner; Cartoon Fun with Erin on the Doodleboard, creativity for all ages; Wizardy Wizzzine with Ally Pally Arts, magical fun for young minds and Planet Fun at the Library, blast off into a world of imagination.

Pick up a brochure from customer services at the Guildhall, Marshall’s Yard or from Gainsborough Library, Gainsborough Old Hall or the Old Nick Theatre to find all the details.