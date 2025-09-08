WordFest to bring bookish treats and literary inspiration to Gainsborough

With 20 free magical events spread across the town in one day, Gainsborough will once again come alive with a dazzling array of literary delights and captivating tales on Saturday, September 13.

This exciting event is a wide celebration of creativity and storytelling, with a rich programme of free activities across multiple venues, inviting visitors of all ages to explore the written word in a variety of imaginative and engaging ways.

Building from the success of last year’s event, the third Gainsborough WordFest includes the ever-popular Literature Village, where visitors can meet published authors and explore book-themed stalls, plus a new history walk uncovering the Tale of Two Thomases.

Expect gripping insights from a renowned crime writer, lively theatre at The Old Nick, plus readings of ‘Twists and Turns – Tales from Gaisborough Old Hall’ from Gainsborough’s talented young writers at the Old Hall (entrance charge to the Old Hall applies).

Families can enjoy tower tours at All Saints Church, exhibitions at the Library and United Reformed Church, fantasy adventures in a Dungeons & Dragons workshop and playful fun with Erin’s Doodleboard’ and Ally Pally Arts’ Wizardly Wizzine. And for the youngest imaginations, ‘Blast off to Planet Fun’ at the Library gives fledgling readers a joyful launch into storytelling.

Isabelle Macpherson, cultural development manager for West Lindsey District Council, said: “Gainsborough WordFest perfectly captures how culture and community can come together to create something truly special.

“It’s a day where stories leap off the page and transform Gainsborough into a hub of creativity where families, writers and curious minds can enjoy the wonderful world of literature.

“With over 20 free events for all ages and interests, we’ve worked hard with community support to make this a day that everyone can enjoy.”

With so much to do throughout the festival across the town, the action-packed day is designed to be family-friendly and have something for readers of all ages and interests.

All events across the day are free, with some being drop-in sessions and others requiring booking in advance. Please note, the usual entrances charges to Gainsborough Old Hall will apply.

For all details and timings, visit www.discovergainsborough.com/wordfest.