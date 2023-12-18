Work is now underway on a new housing scheme for up to 2,500 new homes in Gainsborough.

The first stage of a Sustainable Urban Extension in Gainsborough has started and includes Phase 1 of Thonock Green which will consist of 130 homes, built by national housebuilder, Persimmon Homes.

The new scheme, which is situated on land off Sweyn Lane on the outskirts of Gainsborough town centre, has the capacity for up of 2,500 homes in total, with outline planning permission secured previously by Savills for up to 900 homes.

Persimmon's new house-type range, which includes three, four, and five-bedroom homes with energy-efficient features and solar panels, will be showcased.

Work is underway to build a new housing development in Gainsborough

Persimmon are committed to providing more than £350,000 in education and health contributions to the local area.

The site also contains more than 21,000 square metres of public open space, equivalent to three full-sized football pitches.

Simon Douglas, development director at Savills in Leeds, who sold the first parcel of land to Persimmon on behalf of Thonock & Somerby Estate, said: “After a long period of planning and marketing this site, it is fantastic to begin to see it come to life with the build of the first phase commencing.

“The landowner has invested significant resource into the site by acting on our advice and creating market-facing serviced parcels for immediate delivery of housing.

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities at West Lindsey District Council, said: “I warmly welcome the start of construction on the much-anticipated housing project.

“The development, comprising 130 homes in its initial phase, is part of a larger sustainable urban extension to the North of the town, near Thonock Park Golf Course.

“This diverse scheme includes a range of house types, addressing the pressing need for additional housing in West Lindsey.

“This initiative is a significant and welcome addition to the community, contributing to the region's growth and meeting the demand for housing.”