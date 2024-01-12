Work begins on new and improved playpark for Leasingham

Building work is under way to create a new and improved play area for residents in Leasingham.

The Leasingham Play Park Extension and Renovation project is a step closer now that the first items of play equipment are being installed at the site by the village playing field. The new park will feature multiple new items of equipment, including a zip wire a climbing net, basket swing and picnic benches.

The project, which is being funded by a £63,010.48 grant from FCC Communities Foundation, will provide improved play equipment once it is open later this year.

Steven Milligan, councillor for Leasingham and Roxholm Parish Council is excited that the project is starting to take shape.

Work has begun to remove the existing bark pit around the climbing frame.

He says: “It’s great to see our vision for this vital community facility moving closer to reality. We are extremely grateful for the funding FCC Communities Foundation has given us and we’re looking forward to opening to the public.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Penny Horne, FCC Communities Foundation senior grant manager, says: “It’s always nice to see something we have funded start to take shape. We’re delighted to be supporting such a worthwhile project and look forward to it benefitting young people and families within Leasingham very soon.”

In November 2021, it was suggested by members of the Leasingham and Roxholm Parish Council, that the current playpark within Leasingham village was outdated and did not offer enough to the community. A smaller group of the Parish Council set to work in designing and obtaining quotes from local contractors to improve the facility.

Vision for extended part of park

Once satisfied with the project design, they started to come up with methods to raise the funds required. Various community groups and events have helped in this, these included; The Parish Councils monthly bingo sessions at the village hall and the village’s annual Scarecrow Festival.