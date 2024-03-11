Work is underway on a new campus for Skegness TEC

The new campus, supported by a £14 million government-funded Connected Coast Town Deal, is set to make a huge impact in the community, offering further and higher education tailored towards vocational skills training to meet local needs.

Having gained planning permission from East Lindsey District Council last year, contactors Hobson and Porter have now moved on to the Wainfleet Road site

Ann Hardy, CEO of TEC Partnership, commented: “I am delighted that construction is underway on our new Skegness Learning Campus.

"It is going to be great to see our designs and plans become a reality.

"The new learning campus will bring with it a broad curriculum and new opportunities for the community of Skegness.”

With a focus on delivering quality education, the purpose-built college will provide further education courses in many different subject areas, including construction, engineering, hospitality, tourism, digital, and more.

Chris Baron, Chair of Connected Coast, commented: “It is fantastic to see work now underway on the Learning Campus, a development set to be genuinely transformational for local people, offering access to training in much-needed subjects in Skegness.

“The Learning Campus is Connected Coast’s flagship Town Deal, and it has the potential to be an economic game changer for the area, allowing people to gain the skills and knowledge they need to get the jobs they want.

“The start of work is a hugely significant milestone, and I look forward to seeing this exciting new facility come out of the ground over the coming months, ready to welcome students in 2025."

The campus will in turn bring enhanced employment opportunities and a broader range of curriculum tailored to economic changes and demands.