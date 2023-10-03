Work continues at RAF Scampton despite stop notice being issued by council
and live on Freeview channel 276
Photos show contractors at the site, working on portacabins in preparation of the first wave of 50 migrants expected to arrive later this month.
Locals have also reported seeing several vans and lorries moving in and out of the site since the Stop Notice was handed out.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Furthermore, recruitment efforts by Serco, alongside other contractors, seem to have intensified, as the government continues its search for personnel to manage the site.
West Lindsey District Council (WLDC) issued the notice on September 22, ordering the Home Office to completely cease all operations on the site due to a lack of necessary planning permissions for the ongoing development.
When government officials declined to accept the notice, planning officers resorted to attaching it to the main gate. However, it has since been removed.
Nonetheless, WLDC officers have assured that the notice remains in place.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities, said: “We are monitoring the site and would like to thank everyone who has been sharing and sending their intel to us.
“We have written to the Home Office with regards to the Stop Notice to ask if they are adhering to it and have requested a site visit. We are awaiting a response.”
Scampton Councillor Roger Patterson (Conservative) stressed that the government continues to flout their own laws by not adhering to the notices.
He said: “Those stop notices are lawful planning notices and for the Home Office to ignore them is absolutely disgraceful.”
The Home Office has been approached for a comment.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It has re-issued the same statement as before: “Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites provides cheaper and more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats whilst helping to reduce the use of hotels.
“We are confident our project, which will house asylum seekers in basic, safe and secure accommodation, meets the planning requirements.”