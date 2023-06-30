Work now underway on new Sir Hickman Bacon Memorial Park in Gainsborough

Building work is under way to create a new and improved playground for children in Gainsborough.

Mayor Coun Tim Davies and council leader, Coun Richard Craig, at the Hickman Bacon Park in Gainsborough

The Sir Hickman Bacon Memorial Park project is a step closer now that the ground has been broken and a safe working environment has been created for the contractors to deliver the new and enhanced play equipment for both teens and toddlers at the site on at the Levellings Park on Love Lane, Gainsborough.

The project, which is being funded by a £100,000 grant from FCC Communities Foundation, will provide a toddler play area as well as a space for older children, once it is open later in the year.

The Hickman Bacon Memorial Park (Levellings) is an existing park for which Gainsborough Town Council have sole responsibility and Coun Richard Craig, leader of Gainsborough Town Council, is excited that the project is starting to take shape.

He said: “It’s great to see our vision for this vital community facility moving closer to reality.

"We are extremely grateful for the funding FCC Communities Foundation has given us and we’re looking forward to opening to the public.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

The park is surrounded by residential properties, and is in a central part of town and near two schools, within easy reach of Southwest Ward, Trent and North Ward residents.

Cheryl Raynor, grant manager at FCC Communities Foundation said “We are delighted to be supporting the town council with this project.

"This is a valuable space and it’s great that work has now started to bring it up to date for the local community.”