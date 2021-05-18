Work on new £180,000 pitch in Louth is now underway

Contractors started to rip up the old pitch surface on Monday (May 17).

Juniors and seniors played a series of mixed games before signing off on the old surface.

Work started on Monday to rip up the ‘carpet’ in readiness for a new £180,000 artificial playing pitch for use by hockey and footballers from Louth and the surrounding area.

Louth Hockey Club chairwoman Lesley Ward was delighted the project was finally taking shape after a two-year battle to get the funding.

Youngsters at Louth Hockey Club bid farewell to their old playing surface at ther weekend before work began in laying the new pitch on Monday. Photo: David Dales

She said: “I am really happy the work is underway, we have worked so hard to ensure we have a new pitch, so it is really satisfying to see workmen here and the project on the way.

“We are looking forward to playing on a great new surface later in the summer with our ever-expanding membership.”

Contractors from Leicester-based Dura Sport were on site on Monday to start work.

The old pitch will be taken up along with the shock pad underneath, before work starts to lay a new pad and carpet in the coming weeks.